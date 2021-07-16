Citigroup Inc. Raises Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 70.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TriCo Bancshares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $41.48 on Friday. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $82.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.10 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

