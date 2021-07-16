Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 127.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 1st Source in the fourth quarter valued at $10,135,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,653,000 after buying an additional 213,207 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,257,000 after buying an additional 152,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after buying an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $109,934.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRCE stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63. 1st Source Co. has a 12 month low of $28.72 and a 12 month high of $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. Equities research analysts expect that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. 1st Source’s payout ratio is presently 37.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 1st Source from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

