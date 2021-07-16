Citigroup Inc. Sells 9,471 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,471 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $473,900,000 after purchasing an additional 210,731 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 8.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,735,000 after acquiring an additional 45,962 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 578,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,998,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American States Water by 2.2% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 384,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AWR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American States Water from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on American States Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:AWR opened at $83.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $69.25 and a fifty-two week high of $83.75.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $117.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

About American States Water

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

