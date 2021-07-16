Citigroup Increases The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target to $100.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BX. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of BX opened at $102.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $49.26 and a 12-month high of $102.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.66% and a return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.77%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $12,665,274.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

