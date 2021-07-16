Citigroup Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $13.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.86.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.42.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Plains GP by 0.9% in the first quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112,195 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Plains GP by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 97,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.