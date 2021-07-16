Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.93% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Citizens Financial have outperformed the industry in the past year. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters. The company benefits from its revenue and efficiency initiatives, latest being the TOP 6 Program, are anticipated to deliver pre-tax benefit of $400-$425 million in 2021. Solid loan and deposit balances are likely to aid the financials. Steady capital-deployment activities in order to enhance shareholders' value are a tailwind. With strong capital base, it carries lower likelihood of default if the economy worsens. However, rising costs due to investments in technology and pressure on margin due to Federal Reserve’s accommodative policy stance are concerning. Also, major exposure to commercial loans is a headwind.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CFG. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

NYSE:CFG opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.46 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.78.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,424.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,059,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,334,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 358.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,451,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,663,000 after acquiring an additional 4,261,604 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,394,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $547,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,565,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,564,000 after buying an additional 2,385,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

