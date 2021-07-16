Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, lowered their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.60.

CLOV stock opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $28.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.42.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Clover Health Investments will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

