CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CNH Industrial’s 2020-2024 business plan 'Transform 2 Win' is expected to boost operational efficiency and streamline portfolio. Encouragingly, the firm expects net sales from industrial activities for 2021 to increase 14-18% year on year thanks to solid backlog. The company’s strategic buyouts of Potenza Technology, K-Line Ag and ATI Inc. are bolstering prospects. Further, collaboration with Microsoft and Accenture is revving up CNH Industrial’s digital capabilities. However, rising capex to develop advanced products and technologies might mar the CNH Industrial’s near-term margins. Also, surging raw material prices, freight and logistics costs are likely to clip margins to a certain extent. High debt levels and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds. The stock warrants a cautious stance right now.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CNHI. AlphaValue raised CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

Shares of CNHI traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.85. 18,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,781,915. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of -792.50 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.12, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after buying an additional 6,179,502 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Italy increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 19,374,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,744,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 157.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 16,749,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,007,000 after purchasing an additional 10,243,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 50.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,436,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515,124 shares during the period. 36.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

