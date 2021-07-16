CNH Partners LLC Invests $999,000 in FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU)

CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HERAU. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,997,000. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,998,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $9,990,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $1,499,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HERAU opened at $10.25 on Friday. FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.03.

FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

