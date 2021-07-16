Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.57 price objective on the stock.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Codex DNA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Get Codex DNA alerts:

DNAY opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. Codex DNA has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

In related news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Gp, Llc bought 468,750 shares of Codex DNA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Codex DNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codex DNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.