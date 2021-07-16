COKER & PALMER Reaffirms “Sector Underperform” Rating for 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD)

COKER & PALMER reaffirmed their sector underperform rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

155675 has a twelve month low of C$49.61 and a twelve month high of C$2.32.

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$32.34 million.

About 155675 (BLD.TO)

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

