Community Bank System, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Boenning Scattergood Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Boenning Scattergood upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.71. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of CBU opened at $73.67 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a one year low of $52.37 and a one year high of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 93,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 19,798 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 144.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,046,155 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,085 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Community Bank System by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kerrie D. Macpherson purchased 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.81 per share, for a total transaction of $35,036.59. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,278.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

