Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
NYSE CHCT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $52.54.
Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
See Also: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.