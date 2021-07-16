Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 215,400 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the June 15th total of 273,300 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

NYSE CHCT traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,627. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Community Healthcare Trust will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 374,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,638,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Community Healthcare Trust by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

