Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) Stock Position Lessened by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Community Healthcare Trust were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHCT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2,141.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $49.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.50. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $52.54.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.33). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 25.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.50%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHCT. B. Riley upped their price objective on Community Healthcare Trust from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

