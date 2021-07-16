Comparing Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) & NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP)

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) and Online Vacation Center (OTCMKTS:ONVC) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get NextPlay Technologies alerts:

3.4% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 27.2% of NextPlay Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 71.3% of Online Vacation Center shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Online Vacation Center’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextPlay Technologies $50,000.00 951.58 -$16.51 million N/A N/A Online Vacation Center $20.92 million 0.73 $2.93 million N/A N/A

Online Vacation Center has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlay Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for NextPlay Technologies and Online Vacation Center, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NextPlay Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Online Vacation Center 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

NextPlay Technologies has a beta of 2.53, meaning that its stock price is 153% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Online Vacation Center has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NextPlay Technologies and Online Vacation Center’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextPlay Technologies -42,526.13% -153.16% -97.40% Online Vacation Center N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Online Vacation Center beats NextPlay Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

NextPlay Technologies Company Profile

HotPlay Enterprise Limited is an in-game advertising (IGA) company which leverages proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) and harmonizes engagement between businesses and consumers. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in BVI.

Online Vacation Center Company Profile

Online Vacation Center Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides vacation travel and marketing services in the United States. The company offers vacation services for affluent retiree markets; and river, ocean, and land vacation packages, as well as operates a franchise that focused on travel sales through mobile agents. It also publishes three travel newsletters, such as Top Travel Deals, Spotlight, and TravelFlash; and operates a Website that connects travelers with Websites to purchase hotel, resort, and vacation packages. The company was founded in 1972 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for NextPlay Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextPlay Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.