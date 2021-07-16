Comparing Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) & China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA)

Save Foods (NASDAQ:SVFD) and China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of China Green Agriculture shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Save Foods and China Green Agriculture’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Save Foods N/A N/A N/A China Green Agriculture -57.09% -59.48% -43.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Save Foods and China Green Agriculture, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Save Foods 0 0 0 0 N/A China Green Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Save Foods and China Green Agriculture’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Save Foods $230,000.00 108.20 -$1.59 million N/A N/A China Green Agriculture $249.24 million 0.34 -$136.75 million N/A N/A

Save Foods has higher earnings, but lower revenue than China Green Agriculture.

Summary

Save Foods beats China Green Agriculture on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Save Foods Company Profile

Save Foods, Inc. develops and sells eco-friendly green solutions to enhance food safety and shelf life of fresh fruits and vegetables. Its products include SavePROTECT or PeroStar, a processing aids used in post-harvest treatment added to fruit and vegetable wash water; and SF3HS and SF3H, a post-harvest cleaning and sanitizing solution to control both plant and foodborne pathogens. The company also offers SpuDefender product for controlling post-harvest potato sprouts; and FreshProtect product for controlling spoilage microorganisms on post-harvest citrus. Its products are based on proprietary blend of food acids combined with an oxidizer, and is capable of cleaning, sanitizing, and controlling pathogens on fresh produce safer for human consumption or which lead to various forms of decay in fruit and vegetable. Save Foods, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Lower Galilee, Israel.

China Green Agriculture Company Profile

China Green Agriculture, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various types of fertilizers and agricultural products. The company operates in three segments: Jinong, Gufeng, and Yuxing. Its fertilizer products include humic acid-based compound fertilizers, compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly-concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers. The company markets its fertilizer products to private wholesalers and retailers of agricultural farm products. It also develops, produces, and markets fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings. The company sells its decorative flowers to end-users, such as flower shops, luxury hotels, and government agencies; fruits and vegetables to supermarkets and upscale restaurants; and seedlings to city planning departments. As of June 30, 2019, it operated a network of 1,959 regional distributors covering 22 provinces, 4 autonomous regions, and 4 central government-controlled municipalities in China. The company also exports its products through contracted distributors to various countries, including India and Africa. China Green Agriculture, Inc. is based in Xi'an, the People's Republic of China.

