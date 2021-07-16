Comparing Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) and Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Workday and Clarivate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workday -3.81% -0.14% -0.05% Clarivate -3.90% 5.49% 3.16%

Workday has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Workday shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Clarivate shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Workday shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of Clarivate shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Workday and Clarivate, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workday 0 7 19 0 2.73 Clarivate 0 0 4 0 3.00

Workday currently has a consensus price target of $273.65, indicating a potential upside of 19.66%. Clarivate has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.00%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Workday.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Workday and Clarivate’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workday $4.32 billion 13.08 -$282.43 million ($0.50) -457.40 Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.69 -$311.87 million $0.55 45.11

Workday has higher revenue and earnings than Clarivate. Workday is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Workday beats Clarivate on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc. provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations. It also provides cloud spend management solutions; a suite of human capital management applications that allows organizations to manage the entire employee lifecycle from recruitment to retirement; Workday applications for planning; and applications for analytics and reporting, including augmented analytics to surface insights to the line of business in simple-to-understand stories, machine learning to drive efficiency and automation, and benchmarks to compare performance against other companies. In addition, the company offers Workday applications serving industries, such as healthcare, higher education, and professional services. It serves technology, financial services, business and professional services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail, and hospitality industries; and educational institutions, government agencies, and nonprofit organizations. The company was formerly known as North Tahoe Power Tools, Inc. and changed its name to Workday, Inc. in July 2005. Workday, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

