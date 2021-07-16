Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Compugen Ltd. is a pioneer in the fields of computational genomics and proteomics. The company combines the disciplines of mathematics and computer science with molecular biology to improve the understanding of genomics and proteomics, the study of genes and proteins. Compugen’s expertise in these areas is used to develop core technologies and platforms that are the basis for its products and services. These products and services are designed to enable life scientists to significantly enhance their research efforts in drug discovery. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CGEN. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of CGEN stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. Compugen has a twelve month low of $6.57 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.80.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Compugen will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Compugen in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Compugen Company Profile

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

