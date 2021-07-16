CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading 0.4% Higher

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP)’s share price traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €66.75 ($78.53) and last traded at €66.65 ($78.41). 32,174 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €66.40 ($78.12).

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €80.00 ($94.12).

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €66.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

