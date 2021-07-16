Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

