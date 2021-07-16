Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Citigroup

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $42.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.69% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.
Shares of CAG stock opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $39.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.88.
In related news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $412,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $105,725,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Company Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.
