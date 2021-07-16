CONSOL Energy Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 5,038 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,557% compared to the average volume of 304 put options.

NYSE:CEIX opened at $18.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $654.02 million, a PE ratio of 71.41 and a beta of 2.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.27. CONSOL Energy has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $19.98.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $342.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CONSOL Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other news, Director John T. Mills sold 15,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.58, for a total value of $260,339.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,491,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,385,000 after acquiring an additional 621,038 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $460,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It operates through PAMC, CONSOL Marine Terminal, and Other segments. The company mines, prepares, and markets thermal coal; and offers coal export terminal services, as well as develops the Itmann Mine and the Greenfield reserves. It owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which includes the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.