Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Short Interest Down 63.4% in June

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 224,800 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the June 15th total of 614,600 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Consolidated Water has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $15.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.20.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.95 million. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Water will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $27,834.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 300,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,083.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,649 shares of company stock valued at $59,881 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $155,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

