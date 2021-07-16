Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 25,494 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,695,705 shares.The stock last traded at $3.85 and had previously closed at $3.84.

Separately, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $59.95 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 46.55% and a negative return on equity of 163.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Contango Oil & Gas by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,495,058 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $17,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,009 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,213,839 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after buying an additional 1,333,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,057,914 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 716,078 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 2,621.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 680,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 655,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,544 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 467,189 shares during the period. 22.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas Co is an oil and natural gas company. The firm engages in the exploration, development, production and acquisition of crude oil and natural gas properties. Its operation focuses in Permian Basin, South Texas, Southeast Texas East Texas, Wyoming, and Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Kenneth R.

