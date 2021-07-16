Contentos Price Down 7.4% Over Last 7 Days (COS)

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Contentos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000038 BTC on major exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $36.50 million and approximately $5.21 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Contentos has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Contentos alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00048809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014348 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $262.30 or 0.00822131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,593,015 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Contentos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Contentos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.