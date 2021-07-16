ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ContextLogic is a global commerce company. Their vision is to unlock ecommerce for consumers and merchants by providing consumers access to a vast selection of affordable products and by providing merchants access to hundreds of millions of consumers globally. Their platform combines technology and data science capabilities, an innovative and discovery-based mobile shopping experience, a comprehensive suite of indispensable merchant services, and a massive scale of users, merchants, and items. “

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ContextLogic from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

ContextLogic stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion and a PE ratio of -1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67. ContextLogic has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $32.85.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $772.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.77 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ContextLogic will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Pai Liu sold 12,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total transaction of $103,620.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,220.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 15,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $214,178.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,415 shares of company stock worth $8,646,708 over the last three months. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in ContextLogic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $947,580,000. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 186.8% in the 1st quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 4,191,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,616 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $643,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 855.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after acquiring an additional 641,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Featured Story: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ContextLogic (WISH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.