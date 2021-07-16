Contrasting EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA)

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) and Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.1% of EVERTEC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Marathon Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of EVERTEC shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.6% of Marathon Digital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

EVERTEC has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Marathon Digital has a beta of 4.5, suggesting that its share price is 350% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares EVERTEC and Marathon Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVERTEC 22.29% 47.06% 14.59% Marathon Digital 572.60% -10.66% -10.59%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EVERTEC and Marathon Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVERTEC 1 2 3 0 2.33 Marathon Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

EVERTEC currently has a consensus target price of $41.67, indicating a potential downside of 3.86%. Marathon Digital has a consensus target price of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 96.08%. Given Marathon Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Marathon Digital is more favorable than EVERTEC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EVERTEC and Marathon Digital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVERTEC $510.59 million 6.13 $104.44 million $1.92 22.57 Marathon Digital $4.36 million 559.41 -$10.45 million ($0.12) -204.00

EVERTEC has higher revenue and earnings than Marathon Digital. Marathon Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EVERTEC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Marathon Digital beats EVERTEC on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards. The company also offers payment processing services that enable financial institutions and other issuers to manage, support, and facilitate the processing for credit, debit, prepaid, automated teller machines, and EBT card programs; credit and debit card processing, authorization and settlement, and fraud monitoring and control services to debit or credit issuers; and EBT services. In addition, it provides business process management solutions comprising core bank processing, network hosting and management, IT professional services, business process outsourcing, item and cash processing, and fulfillment solutions to financial institutions, and corporate and government customers. Further, the company owns and operates the ATH network, an automated teller machine and personal identification number debit networks. It manages a system of electronic payment networks that process approximately three billion transactions. The company sells and distributes its services primarily through direct sales force. It serves financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies. The company was formerly known as Carib Latam Holdings, Inc. EVERTEC, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc. and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. in February 2021. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

