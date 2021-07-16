Contrasting Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ)

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and 17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and 17 Education & Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaotu Techedu $1.09 billion 2.83 -$213.47 million ($0.89) -13.61 17 Education & Technology Group $198.37 million 2.51 -$205.35 million ($17.12) -0.15

17 Education & Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaotu Techedu. Gaotu Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 17 Education & Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Gaotu Techedu and 17 Education & Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaotu Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% 17 Education & Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Gaotu Techedu and 17 Education & Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaotu Techedu 1 2 0 0 1.67 17 Education & Technology Group 1 1 0 0 1.50

Gaotu Techedu presently has a consensus target price of $24.75, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. 17 Education & Technology Group has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 60.23%. Given Gaotu Techedu’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Gaotu Techedu is more favorable than 17 Education & Technology Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.6% of Gaotu Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of 17 Education & Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Gaotu Techedu beats 17 Education & Technology Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as GSX Techedu Inc. and changed its name to Gaotu Techedu Inc. in June 2021. Gaotu Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About 17 Education & Technology Group

17 Education & Technology Group Inc., an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. It also offers online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services on development of course syllabi and content and adaptation for live classes areas. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

