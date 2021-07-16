Contrasting Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) & Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

This table compares Lithium Americas and Pure Energy Minerals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lithium Americas $4.84 million 328.39 -$36.23 million ($0.38) -34.89 Pure Energy Minerals N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Pure Energy Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lithium Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Lithium Americas and Pure Energy Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lithium Americas N/A -12.72% -8.00% Pure Energy Minerals N/A -1.50% -1.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Lithium Americas and Pure Energy Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lithium Americas 0 3 4 0 2.57 Pure Energy Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lithium Americas presently has a consensus price target of $20.32, indicating a potential upside of 53.25%. Given Lithium Americas’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lithium Americas is more favorable than Pure Energy Minerals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.6% of Lithium Americas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Lithium Americas has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Energy Minerals has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Lithium Americas beats Pure Energy Minerals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp. in March 2016. Lithium Americas Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 1,085 lithium placer claims covering an area of approximately 10,600 hectares located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012. Pure Energy Minerals Limited is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.