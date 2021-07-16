Contrasting StepStone Group (STEP) & Its Rivals

StepStone Group (NASDAQ: STEP) is one of 72 publicly-traded companies in the “Investment advice” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare StepStone Group to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.3% of StepStone Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.8% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of shares of all “Investment advice” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for StepStone Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StepStone Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 StepStone Group Competitors 647 2961 3133 116 2.40

StepStone Group currently has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.54%. As a group, “Investment advice” companies have a potential upside of 4.50%. Given StepStone Group’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe StepStone Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

StepStone Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. StepStone Group pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Investment advice” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.6% and pay out 43.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. StepStone Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares StepStone Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio StepStone Group $787.72 million $62.63 million 44.28 StepStone Group Competitors $2.36 billion $234.20 million 19.05

StepStone Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than StepStone Group. StepStone Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares StepStone Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StepStone Group N/A N/A N/A StepStone Group Competitors 35.41% 33.00% 12.43%

Summary

StepStone Group peers beat StepStone Group on 12 of the 14 factors compared.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies. It prefers to invest in natural resources, technology, healthcare, services, materials, manufacturing, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants and leisure, media, retailing, consumer staples , financials, telecommunication services, energy, infrastructure, real estate, and real asset. The firm invests globally with a focus on United States, North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, New Zealand, China, India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia region. It typically invests between $15 million and $200 million in firms with enterprise value between $150 million and $25000 million. The firm invests between 5% and 40% in emerging markets. For fund of fund investment, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, Special situation funds, Real estate funds, Infrastructure funds, mezzanine funds, and turnaround/distressed funds. It considers investments in both domestic and International funds. It also seeks to make co-investments and follow on investments and considers partial interests in funds. StepStone Group LP was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

