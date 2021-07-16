Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.79 EPS

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.79, Fidelity Earnings reports.

VLRS opened at $21.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $23.07.

VLRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. upped their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.89.

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

