Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Evercore ISI

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) had its price target hoisted by Evercore ISI from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VLRS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a buy rating on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.89.

VLRS opened at $21.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 2.83. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $23.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Company Profile

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

