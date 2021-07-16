Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 132,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $3,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CORT. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $350,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total transaction of $161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $554,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $956,050. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CORT opened at $20.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.74. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

