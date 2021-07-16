Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Purchases $105,530.76 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,530.76.

Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 36,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.35.

Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Core Molding Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 8.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Core Molding Technologies by 26.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Core Molding Technologies by 239.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 51.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core Molding Technologies

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

