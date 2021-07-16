Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO Purchases $105,530.76 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) CEO David L. Duvall bought 7,794 shares of Core Molding Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $105,530.76.
Shares of CMT stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.10. 36,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,653. The stock has a market cap of $128.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.55. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $17.35.
Core Molding Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $72.83 million during the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 5.30%.
About Core Molding Technologies
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the molding of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compounds, bulk molding compounds, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, glass mat thermoplastics, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and web injection molding, as well as reaction injection molding utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.
