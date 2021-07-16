CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coresite Realty Corporation provides data center products and interconnection services. The data centers include ample and redundant power and advanced cooling and security systems, and many are points of dense network interconnection. The company’s data centers are located in Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay and northern Virginia areas, Chicago, Boston, New York City, and Miami. It serves telecommunications carriers, content and media entertainment providers, cloud providers, enterprise customers, financial and educational institutions, and government agencies. CoreSite Realty Corporation is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get CoreSite Realty alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE COR opened at $137.84 on Wednesday. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.26.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 1,200,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total value of $162,240,000.00. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total transaction of $101,226.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,112.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,216,900 shares of company stock valued at $163,191,509. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $497,293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,621 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,639,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,490,000 after acquiring an additional 55,995 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $100,427,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 14.7% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 769,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,343,000 after acquiring an additional 98,897 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,072,000 after acquiring an additional 37,218 shares during the period. 92.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreSite Realty (COR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CoreSite Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreSite Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.