Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Macatawa Bank worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 28,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macatawa Bank in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.61% of the company’s stock.

MCBC opened at $8.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19. The company has a market cap of $299.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $10.66.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.03 million for the quarter. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

