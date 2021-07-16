Corient Capital Partners LLC Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 258,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 235,435 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 236,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 165,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BK opened at $48.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.13. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from The Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. dropped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

