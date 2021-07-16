Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 25.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 751,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 152,180 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 1,191.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 237,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after buying an additional 219,275 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,859,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,843,000 after buying an additional 2,782,027 shares during the last quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 161,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after buying an additional 21,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $345,000. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.53.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.