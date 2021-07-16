Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $379,000 Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYF. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.85. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

