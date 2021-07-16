Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,876 Shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in United Microelectronics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Microelectronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in United Microelectronics by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Microelectronics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 9,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered United Microelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.40 to $7.30 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Microelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.30.

UMC stock opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. United Microelectronics Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $11.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.25.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 20.65%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. United Microelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.2854 dividend. This is a boost from United Microelectronics’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 21st. United Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.81%.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

