Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 1,896 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,556,000 after buying an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,931,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $66,143,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,611 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. MKM Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.81.

Shares of NYSE:DAL opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.16. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The company has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.43) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.