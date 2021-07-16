Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 6,123 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,746,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,915 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 29,233.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,329,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,751,000 after buying an additional 1,333,906 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.7% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 52,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the first quarter valued at $51,835,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 66.0% during the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 633,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 251,900 shares during the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.22 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.14.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 5.22% and a positive return on equity of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Oppenheimer reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

