Corient Capital Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,685 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.06, for a total transaction of $1,498,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.61, for a total value of $1,313,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,844 shares of company stock worth $50,084,554. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $249.30 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $93.37 and a one year high of $269.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.77 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 15.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.31.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

