Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,900 shares, a growth of 71.9% from the June 15th total of 80,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of CJREF stock opened at $4.70 on Friday. Corus Entertainment has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $979.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 12.15%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.1916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 3.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Corus Entertainment from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Corus Entertainment from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 34 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

