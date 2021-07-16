Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) PT Lowered to $300.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at KeyCorp from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COUP. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $305.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $320.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.33.

NASDAQ COUP opened at $226.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $243.07. Coupa Software has a 1-year low of $215.00 and a 1-year high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.81, for a total transaction of $249,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,436.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $156,320.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Coupa Software by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 43.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Coupa Software by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

