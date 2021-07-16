Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Buy Rating from Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $297.33.

Shares of Coupa Software stock opened at $226.09 on Friday. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.07.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. Research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.69, for a total transaction of $13,234,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,043 shares in the company, valued at $69,624,851.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $145,491.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,654 shares in the company, valued at $439,930.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock worth $42,210,558. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Coupa Software by 650.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coupa Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

