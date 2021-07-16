Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Receives $45.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Coupang from $50.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. CLSA assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Coupang from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Coupang in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Coupang stock opened at $41.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Coupang has a 52 week low of $30.65 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.35.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coupang will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 70.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang Company Profile

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

