Covanta Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVA)

Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,199 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 324% compared to the typical daily volume of 519 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Covanta by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 197.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 75,463 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Sasco Capital Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of Covanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Covanta by 13.6% in the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 85,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.97. The company had a trading volume of 241,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,865. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.62 and a beta of 1.39. Covanta has a 1 year low of $7.44 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Covanta will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVA. UBS Group lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.25 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $20.25 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

