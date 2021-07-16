Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 82.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 294.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $72,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Credicorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Credicorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group raised Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.44.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75 and a beta of 0.91. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $110.47 and a 1 year high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. On average, research analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.