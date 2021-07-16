Credit Agricole S A Buys New Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $522.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.89. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $549.98. The stock has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total transaction of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,413 shares of company stock worth $27,111,528. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

