Credit Agricole S A Invests $39,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1,115.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 961,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $74,635,000 after acquiring an additional 882,063 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,516,676 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $971,920,000 after buying an additional 350,904 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,295,000. Finally, Main Street Research LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,960,000. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Societe Generale upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

RIO opened at $86.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.66. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $55.39 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

